Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

