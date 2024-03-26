Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 20 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $704.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $653.73 and a 200 day moving average of $540.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

