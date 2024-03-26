Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $792.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $850.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.82. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

