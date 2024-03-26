Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,958.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $627.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

