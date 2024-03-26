Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 47,252 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Axonics worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $6,009,917 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -528.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

