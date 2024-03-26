Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

