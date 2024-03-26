Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

