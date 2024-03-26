Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $774.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.01 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average of $677.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

