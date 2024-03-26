Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.