Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

