Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

