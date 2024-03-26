Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

