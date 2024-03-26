Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,035 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $265.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

