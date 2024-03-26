Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,198,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ICE opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

