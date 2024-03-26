Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday.

Atkore Trading Down 2.5 %

Atkore stock opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $189.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

