Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

