Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 9,903 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,518. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

