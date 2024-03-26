Ocwen Financial’s (OCN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 18.14 and a current ratio of 18.14. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 221.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 303,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 145,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

