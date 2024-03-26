Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.09

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.09 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 23474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

