ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 889,110 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.