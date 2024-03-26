Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle stock opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

