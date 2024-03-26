Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.85 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $152.52 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,774.43 or 1.00091852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00148618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

