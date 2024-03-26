Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. 764,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,389,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.