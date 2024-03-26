Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $21,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 568,861 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $6,595,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

