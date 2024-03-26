Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.77

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 505209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

