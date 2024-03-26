PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading 0.2% Higher

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.86 and last traded at $123.67. Approximately 178,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,313,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.40.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

