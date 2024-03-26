PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.39. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 746,643 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
