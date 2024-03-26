PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.39. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 746,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.