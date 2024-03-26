Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 56,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 478,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 27.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 66,473 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth $2,603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

