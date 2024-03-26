Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of PARA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,438,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

