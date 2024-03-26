Pax Dollar Price Down 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $155.42 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002937 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 155,433,357 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

