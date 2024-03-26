Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 3%

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. 146,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 292,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Paymentus by 712.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paymentus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 41.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

