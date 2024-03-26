PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $67.44. 4,439,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,423,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.