Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 1,139,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 1,051,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

