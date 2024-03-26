Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,875.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

