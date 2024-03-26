Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

PEGA opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,605,991 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

