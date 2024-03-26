PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
PFLT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
