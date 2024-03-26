Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 86,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 141,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $577.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,667.19% and a net margin of 96.16%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 470,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 335,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

