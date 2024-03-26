Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 34,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,821. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $592.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.
Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Basin Royalty Trust
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.