Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 34,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,821. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $592.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

