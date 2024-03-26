Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.