PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.48

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.48, with a volume of 43257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.47.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 182,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $991,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

