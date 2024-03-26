Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.16. 182,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,847. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.56 and a 1 year high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

