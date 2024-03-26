Piper Sandler Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $36.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of CHCT opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a P/E ratio of 122.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 871.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,335.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

