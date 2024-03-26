Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

EQR stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

