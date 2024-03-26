Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PZA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406. The firm has a market cap of C$342.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.96. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
