Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PZA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406. The firm has a market cap of C$342.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.96. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.