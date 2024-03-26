Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after buying an additional 13,787,485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.