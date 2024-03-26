PLBY Group (PLBY) & Its Rivals Financial Review

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PLBY Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $266.93 million -$277.70 million -0.34 PLBY Group Competitors $2.02 billion $34.23 million 9.87

Volatility and Risk

PLBY Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLBY Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 PLBY Group Competitors 120 539 458 6 2.31

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 180.70%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.65%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -104.53% -70.81% -17.12% PLBY Group Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Summary

PLBY Group rivals beat PLBY Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

