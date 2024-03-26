PLBY Group’s (PLBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 321.05% from the stock’s previous close.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 78,660 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 705,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

