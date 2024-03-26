Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $408.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.55.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

