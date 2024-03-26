POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4726 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

POSCO Stock Down 0.8 %

PKX traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. POSCO has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

