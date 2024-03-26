Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.79 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

